VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 290,490 shares.The stock last traded at $46.06 and had previously closed at $46.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,580,000 after buying an additional 458,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,941,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

