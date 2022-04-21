iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 170,472 shares.The stock last traded at $88.18 and had previously closed at $87.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

