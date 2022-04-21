Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 204,158 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

