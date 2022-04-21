Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 454,377 shares.The stock last traded at $88.49 and had previously closed at $88.22.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

