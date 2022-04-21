Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.40. Cue Health shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 956 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cue Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

