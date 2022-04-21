Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $18.81

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $18.32. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 14,121 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

