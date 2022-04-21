Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $12.55

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.22. Euronav shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 23,463 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

