Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.75. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 545 shares trading hands.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

