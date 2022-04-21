SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 2,061 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $740.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.70.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
