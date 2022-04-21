SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 2,061 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $740.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

