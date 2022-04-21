Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $154.75

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.75, but opened at $150.55. Moderna shares last traded at $148.65, with a volume of 28,769 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,054 shares of company stock worth $32,154,504 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

