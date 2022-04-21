EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $45.50

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.50, but opened at $44.28. EQT shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 91,846 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

