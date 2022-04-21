Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.87. Tuya shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2,093 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
