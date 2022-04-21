FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.55.

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $318.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,088 shares of company stock worth $2,366,679 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 350,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

