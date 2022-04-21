Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

