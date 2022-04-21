Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,221 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of BHF opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.