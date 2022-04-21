Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 18,894 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Datadog stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,880.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

