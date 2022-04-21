Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,348,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

