Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,430 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 20.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T-Mobile US by 91.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.70 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

