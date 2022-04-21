Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

