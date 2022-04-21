Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Cambium Networks worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.