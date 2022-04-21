Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $195.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

