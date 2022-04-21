Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $652.73.

Shares of SAM opened at $361.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.98. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.