Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NYSE RAMP opened at $36.09 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

