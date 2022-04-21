Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $441,000 Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $33.33 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

