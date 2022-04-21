Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Declines By 20.2%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

