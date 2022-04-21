Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $225,892,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

ALLE opened at $112.59 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

