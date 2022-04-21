Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in R1 RCM by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in R1 RCM by 55.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 539,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

