Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 117,267 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

