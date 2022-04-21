Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,281. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

