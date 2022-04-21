Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,009 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,871,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

VBTX stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

