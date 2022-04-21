Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

