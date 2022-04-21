Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in California Resources by 288.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,377 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,400 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

