1,538 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $407.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

