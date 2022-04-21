Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,556,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

