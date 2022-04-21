Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 893,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.