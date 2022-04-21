Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MRC Global worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MRC Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRC opened at $13.07 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

