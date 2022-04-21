Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

MO opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $55.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

