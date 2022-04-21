Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.