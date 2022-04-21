Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,383 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

ROKU stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.