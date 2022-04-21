Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,404 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Curis worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 542,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Curis by 14,853.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 353,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.87. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

