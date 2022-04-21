Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

