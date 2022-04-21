Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,568 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

