Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 84,460 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 23.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pinterest by 105.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

