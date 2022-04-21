Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

SPNS stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.