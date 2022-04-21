Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,180,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

