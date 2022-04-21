Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

