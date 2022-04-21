Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 24.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $466,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Snap-on by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $226.32 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

