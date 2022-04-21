Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 352,756 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,756 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.