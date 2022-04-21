Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

