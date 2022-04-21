Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

